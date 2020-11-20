New Delhi: Amid a surge of coronavirus cases, the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led Madhya Pradesh government is reportedly mulling imposing a fresh round of lockdown in parts of the state. Also Read - WHO Warns Against Use of Remdesivir for Covid-19 Treatment

State Home minister Narottam Mishra has reportedly confirmed that the MP government is planning to impose a lockdown in parts of the state to break the chain of transmission. He informed that CM Chouhan will chair a meeting this evening to take a final call on the same. Also Read - Lockdown in Gujarat? People Resort to Panic Buying; CM Rupani Issues Fresh Statement

On being asked if the lockdown will be reimposed, Mishra said that CM Shivraj Singh will be holding a meeting with seven district collectors and other officials to discuss the situation. Imposing lockdown again will surely be on the agenda. Also Read - Delhi Border News Updates: Random COVID-19 Testing For Delhiites in Gurugram, Faridabad | Deets Inside

According to the reports of India TV, the state government could announce a total shutdown in cities like Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior, Jabalpur.

COVID-19 in Madhya Pradesh

Earlier on Thursday, the state had recorded 1,363 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking its tally to 1,88,018, while 14 fatalities pushed the toll to 3,129. A total of 887 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the state”s overall recovery count to 1,75,089.

With 22,815 more samples being tested in the state in the last 24 hours, the number of tests rose to more than 34.04 lakh.

Coronavirus figures of MP are as follows: Total cases 1,88,018, new cases 1,363, deaths 3,129, recovered 1,75,089, active cases 9,800, number of people tested so far 34,04,747.