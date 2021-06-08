Bhopal: After reviewing the coronavirus situation in the state, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday extended the lockdown in the state till June 15. The decision to extend the corona curfew in the state was taken at a state cabinet meeting with ministers in Bhopal today. Issuing an order, the chief minister said that the ongoing ‘corona curfew’ in the state has been extended with certain relaxations. Also Read - Coronavirus Cases in India Drop Below 1 Lakh Mark For First Time Since April 1

As part of the relaxations, the chief minister informed that the markets in Ujjain will remain open till 7 PM, whereas in Khargone, the individual shops will open on an odd-even basis. Moreover, in Shivpuri, the shops on the left and right side of the roads will open on alternate days. Also Read - Breaking News LIVE Updates, 8 June 2021: Delhi CM Kejriwal Urges PM Modi For Doorstep Ration Delivery Scheme in Capital

The state government has now started ‘Tika Lagwao, Market Khulwao’ (Get vaccinated to open the markets) campaign by collaboration with various trade unions to encourage vaccination among the shop-owners. Also Read - Doctors Successfully Operate On Newborn Infected With Black Fungus in Agra

The move to relax the restriction came as 46 districts in Madhya Pradesh reported a Covid positivity rate of less than 1 per cent on Monday. On May 31, the state government had extended the corona curfew till June 8, by placing a system to weekly assess the Covid situation in the state in order to change the status of relaxations if need be.

As per updates from the health department of the state, over 8 districts such as Vidisha, Tikamgarh, Guna, Dindhori, Khandwa, Alirajpur and Burhanpur, the daily COVID-19 case count has been reported as zero in the last twenty-four hours.

On the other side, the covid restrictions will be eased further from Thursday with the reopening of markets but shopkeepers and their employees will have to get themselves vaccinated. At present, weekend curfew also remains in force in Bhopal. However, the night curfew from 8 PM to 6 AM will continue.

The state government said that the relaxation will not be applicable for swimming pools, gyms etc. Only takeaway facilities will be allowed in hotels.

Madhya Pradesh on Monday reported 571 coronavirus positive cases and 32 fatalities, taking the tally to 7,85,767 and the toll to 8,369. Eight out of 52 districts in the state recorded no case during the past 24 hours. The official said 1,782 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the count of recoveries in MP to 7,68,538.