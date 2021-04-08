Bhopal: In the wake of the rising cases of coronavirus, the Madhya Pradesh government on Wednesday announced night curfew in all urban areas of the state from April 8 that is today. Taking preventive measures, the state government also decided to operate the government offices for five days every week for the next three months. Apart from this, the state government also announced a lockdown in urban areas of all districts every Sunday till further orders. In the meantime, lockdown in the entire Chhindwara district has been announced for the next seven days beginning from 8 PM on Thursday. Also Read - 7-Day Lockdown in Chhindwara. Full List of Districts in MP That Have Put Restrictions Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases

“In view of increasing cases of COVID-19, all the government offices of the state will be open 5 days a week (Monday to Friday), from 10 AM to 6 PM for the next 3 months. The government offices will remain closed on Saturday-Sunday,” the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said. Also Read - India Records 126789 New COVID Cases, 685 Deaths In 24 Hours; Active Cases Cross 9 Lakh Mark

“Night curfew will be clamped in all the urban areas of the state till further orders from 10 PM to 6 AM every night from April 8. In the urban areas of all districts of the state, there will be a lockdown on every Sunday till further orders,” the CMO said in a tweet. Also Read - New Zealand Temporarily Suspends Entry of Travellers From India Till April 28 Due To Covid Surge

In the wake of #COVID19 situation, there'll be lockdown from 6 pm on Friday to 6 am on Monday in all urban areas of MP. For cities where cases have increased, appropriate action will be taken after meeting of crisis mgmt group. We're making containment areas in big cities: MP CM pic.twitter.com/r7nArPxXCz — ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2021

In another tweet, the CMO said that there will be a complete lockdown in the entire Chhindwara district for the next 7 days from 8 PM on Thursday. There will be a complete lockdown for the next 2 days from 8 PM tonight (Wednesday) in Shajapur city”.

Here’s the complete list of districts in MP where lockdown-like restrictions have been imposed in view of rising COVID-19 cases:

The development comes at a time when the state on Wednesday reported 4,043 fresh coronavirus positive cases, taking the tally of infections to 3,18,014 while 13 fatalities pushed the toll to 4,086.

As per updates from health department of the state, a total of 2,126 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the count of recoveries in Madhya Pradesh to 2,87,869.

With 866 new cases, Indore’s caseload went up to 74,895 while that of Bhopal rose to 55,255 with the addition of 618 cases. Since March 31, Madhya Pradesh recorded 22,503 fresh COVID-19 cases including 100 fatalities.