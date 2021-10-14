Ujjain: Tragedy hit Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL) bottling plant in Ujjain of Madhya Pradesh as two labourers died after they fell into a tank at a gas bottling plant while cleaning it on Thursday, a police official was quoted as saying by news agencies and media platforms. The incident took place in Ghattia tehsil of Ujjain district.Also Read - MP: VHP Puts Up Posters Barring Entry of Non-Hindus in Durga Puja Pandals in Ratlam

The deceased were identified as Rajendra Singh (30) and Lakhan Singh (27), sub-divisional officer of police (SDOP) R K Roy said. The gas tank where the incident took place is being emptied out and once that process is completed, their bodies will be retrieved, he said.

A probe is currently underway and a case of negligence will be registered in the matter, Roy added.

(With inputs from PTI)