Bhopal/Indore: In a tragic incident, a 23-year-old daughter-in-law of Madhya Pradesh school education minister Inder Singh Parmar was found hanging at their residence in Shajapur on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Savita Parmar (23).

As per the reports, Savita tied the knot with the minister's son Devraj 3 years back. The duo reportedly had marital issues. If reports are to be believed, the minister was in Bhopal when the incident took place, while Savita's husband Devraj Singh was in Mohammad Khera to attend a wedding.

Police have sent the body for postmortem examination and further investigation into the case is underway. Meanwhile, a heavy police force has been deployed outside the minister's residence.

Note: If you are depressed or you know someone in crisis, India.com advises you to dial suicide helpline numbers. Mental helpline and suicide prevention contact numbers are given below.