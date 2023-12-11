Home

Madhya Pradesh: Mohan Yadav Meets Governor, Stakes Claim To Form Government; State To Have 2 Deputy CMs

Mohan Yadav has won from the Ujjain South constituency in the recently concluded Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections.

Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan (L), Mohan Yadav, the Chief Minister designate (C), and Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai C Patel. (R)

Mohan Yadav Meets Governor: Madhya Pradesh CM-designate Mohan Yadav met state Governor Mangubhai C Patel at the Raj Bhavan in Bhopal on Monday evening and staked claim to form the government.

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh CM-designate Mohan Yadav meets Governor Mangubhai C. Patel at Raj Bhavan in Bhopal and stakes claim to form the government pic.twitter.com/AWkHiHGKvL — ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2023

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday named Mohan Yadav as Madhya Pradesh’s New Chief Minister on Monday thus ending week-long suspense. Along with the chief minister, Madhya Pradesh will have two Deputy Chief Ministers namely Jagdisgh Devda and Rajesh Shukla.

Mohan Yadav has won from the Ujjain South constituency in the recently concluded Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections which were conducted on 17 November to elect 230 members of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly. The results were declared on 3 December 2023.

Stating his reaction on being selected for the top post in the Madhya Pradesh assembly, Mohan Yadav said, “I am a small worker of the party. I thank all of you—the state leadership and the central leadership. With your love and support, I will try to fulfil my responsibilities.”

Former Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has been named the speaker of the state assembly.

Meanwhile, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has tendered his resignation to Governor Mangubhai C Patel at Raj Bhavan in Bhopal after party leader Mohan Yadav was elected as the new Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh. Shivraj Singh Chouhan, a five-term MP and current Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, has a long history of public service. He rose through the ranks of the ABVP and Akhil Bhartiya Keshariya Vahini before entering electoral politics.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan was the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh from 2020 to 2023 and previously from 2005 to 2018 and a Member of the Legislative Assembly in Madhya Pradesh from Budhni since 2006 and previously from 1990 to 1991. He is the longest-serving Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh.

Madhya Pradesh went to poll for 230 assembly seats in a single phase on November 17 and the counting of votes was done on December 3.

The BJP, which had been battling close to 20 years of incumbency in the state, won a resounding mandate, bagging 163 seats, while the Congress finished a distant second at 66 seats.

