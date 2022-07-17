Bhopal/New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has taken a massive lead in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore and Gwalior as the counting of votes for the first phase of municipal elections are underway. Early trends showed that the saffron party is ahead in eight out of 11 Municipal Corporations. For the unversed, polling for the first phase of elections to 133 urban bodies in 49 Madhya Pradesh districts took place on July 6. A total of 101 candidates had contested the mayor’s post in 11 municipal corporations. The counting for the second phase of urban bodies elections will be conducted on July 20, Wednesday. Stay tuned to India.com for the full list of winners, leading, trailing candidates/parties.Also Read - MP Official Served Show-Cause Notice Over 'Cold Tea' For CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. What Happened Next?

Live Updates

  • 11:36 AM IST

    MP Local Body Polls Phase I Result LIVE: Who’s leading in Chhindwara?
    Vikram Aahake, Congress mayoral candidate is leading in Chhindwara. Counting of votes underway.

  • 11:35 AM IST

    MP Local Body Polls Phase I Result LIVE: Who’s Leading in Early Trends?

    BJP is leading in Indore, Gwalior, Mandsaur, Khandwa, Burhanpur and Satna.

  • 11:30 AM IST

    MP Local Body Polls Phase I Result LIVE: Who’s leading in Gwalior?
    BJP’s Suman Sharma leading in Gwalior. EVM votes are yet to be counted.

  • 11:29 AM IST

    MP Local Body Polls Phase I Result LIVE: Security Beefed Up
    Counting of votes for the first phase of the Madhya Pradesh Municipal Elections gets underway in Bhopal. Adequate security measures have been taken to ensure that the counting of votes concludes smoothly: Bhopal Police Commissioner Makrand Deoskarat the Indore stadium.


  • 11:28 AM IST

  • 11:27 AM IST

    MP Local Body Polls Phase I Result LIVE: Congress’ mayoral candidate from Indore alleged that the BJP barred them from entering the counting centre.

  • 11:25 AM IST

    MP Local Body Polls Phase I Result LIVE: BJP’s landslide victory in Badauni Nagar Panchayat
    In Badauni Nagar Panchayat (Datia), BJP has won all 15 wards.


  • 11:22 AM IST

    MP Local Body Polls Phase I Result LIVE: Counting underway in Jaitwara Nagar Panchayat polls. BJP registered victory on six seats, congress bagged 5, Independent 4.