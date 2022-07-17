Bhopal/New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has taken a massive lead in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore and Gwalior as the counting of votes for the first phase of municipal elections are underway. Early trends showed that the saffron party is ahead in eight out of 11 Municipal Corporations. For the unversed, polling for the first phase of elections to 133 urban bodies in 49 Madhya Pradesh districts took place on July 6. A total of 101 candidates had contested the mayor’s post in 11 municipal corporations. The counting for the second phase of urban bodies elections will be conducted on July 20, Wednesday. Stay tuned to India.com for the full list of winners, leading, trailing candidates/parties.Also Read - MP Official Served Show-Cause Notice Over 'Cold Tea' For CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. What Happened Next?