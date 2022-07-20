New Delhi: The counting of votes for the second phase of Madhya Pradesh local body elections will begin at 9 AM. The second phase of local body polls was held across five Municipal Corporations, 40 Municipal Councils and 169 Nagar Parishads on July 13. One can check the results on the Madhya Pradesh State Election Commission. Besides, you can also check India.com for authentic trends/realtime updates on the MP local body poll results. Stay tuned.Also Read - MP Local Body Polls Phase I Result 2022: BJP Wins 5 Mayoral Seats Out of 11; AAP, Congress Bag 1 Each | Highlights

Live Updates

    MP Local Body Polls Result 2022 LIVE: What Happened in Kareli Municipal Council?
    Clean sweep for BJP in Kareli Municipal Council. The saffron party had registered victory in all 15 wards.

    MP Local Body Polls Result 2022 LIVE: AAP Made Stunning Debut
    In Phase I, AAP’s mayoral candidate Rani Agrawal defeated BJP’s Chandrapratap Vishwakarma by a margin of 9,352 votes in Singrauli municipal corporation.

    MP Local Body Polls Phase II Result 2022 LIVE: Results of the first phase of local body polls were declared on Sunday wherein the BJP won 5 out of 11 municipal corporations. Hailing BJP’s performance, PM Modi thanked the people of Madhya Pradesh for entrusting the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led government.

    MP Local Body Polls Phase II Result 2022 LIVE: What Happened in Phase I
    In Phase 1, the BJP had won 108 out of 133 civics bodies, including seven out of 11 Municipal Corporations.

    MP Local Body Polls Phase II Result 2022 LIVE: Counting of votes in Morena, Rewa, Katni, Dewas and Ratlam
    Counting of votes in Morena, Rewa, Katni, Dewas and Ratlam municipal corporation will begin shortly. The total voting percentage in Morena was 55 per cent, Rewa 62 per cent, Katni 59 per cent, Dewas 68 per cent and Ratlam 70 per cent.

    MP Local Body Polls Phase II Result 2022 LIVE: 72% Voter Turnout Recorded in Second Phase
    Approximately 72 per cent polling was recorded in the second and final phase of local body elections in Madhya Pradesh without any untoward incidents. Polling was held in 43 districts for five municipal corporations, 40 municipal councils and 169 Nagar Parishads.

    MP Local Body Polls Phase II Result 2022 LIVE: Counting of votes to commence shortly

    Counting of votes for five municipal corporations to begin at 9 am