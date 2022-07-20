New Delhi: The counting of votes for the second phase of Madhya Pradesh local body elections will begin at 9 AM. The second phase of local body polls was held across five Municipal Corporations, 40 Municipal Councils and 169 Nagar Parishads on July 13. One can check the results on the Madhya Pradesh State Election Commission. Besides, you can also check India.com for authentic trends/realtime updates on the MP local body poll results. Stay tuned.Also Read - MP Local Body Polls Phase I Result 2022: BJP Wins 5 Mayoral Seats Out of 11; AAP, Congress Bag 1 Each | Highlights