Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh government is mulling to impose lockdown on 2-3 cities Sundays as coronavirus cases in the state continue to rise in the past weeks. This was announced by state Home Minister Narottam Mishra who said around 300-400 coronavirus cases are being reported in Indore and Bhopal daily. He further stated that if cases increase at this pace, then the state would soon return to the situation that prevailed earlier. However, he urged the people of the state to follow COVID guidelines. Also Read - Delhi Bans Holi Celebrations in Public Places; Random Testing to Begin at Airport, Railway Station

Lockdown likely on Sundays: “The government is mulling to imposed lockdown on Sundays in 2-3 cities. Around 300-400 COVID-19 cases are being reported in Indore and Bhopal daily. If cases increase at this pace, then we would soon return to the situation that prevailed earlier. With folded hands, I urge people to follow all guidelines,” Narottam Mishra said. Also Read - Maharashtra Reports 28,699 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, Mumbai Civic Body Bans Holi Celebrations And Gatherings

‘Mera Mask Meri Suraksha’ campaign: On Tuesday, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan launched ‘Mera Mask Meri Suraksha’, a campaign aimed at raising awareness about COVID-19 in Bhopal and drew circles in front of shops to ensure social distancing in markets. “I appeal to everyone to wear face masks,” he said.

“Those who are capable, I appeal to them to distribute face masks among the underprivileged. The sate government will also try to distribute mask. I’ve asked women self-help groups to stitch masks at war footing. I’m hopeful that we would not let situation deteriorate,” he said.

CM Urges people: While launching the campaign in the Bhawani Chowk area of Old Bhopal, Chouhan said it is necessary for everyone to unite to defeat the deadly virus.

Saying that the second wave of COVID-19 has arrived and any negligence will prove costly to people, Chouhan urged social organisations and religious heads to cooperate in the campaign by ensuring that there is no crowding during the upcoming festive season.

Corona cases in Madhya Pradesh: The development comes as Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday reported 1,502 COVID-19 cases, taking its tally to 2,78,577, while four deaths increased the toll to 3,912.

A death each was reported from Indore, Jabalpur, Ujjain and Burhanpur. Indore’s caseload rose by 387 to reach 64,896, while that of Bhopal touched 47,821 with the addition of 362 cases. The active caseload in the two cities is 2,176 and 2,525 respectively.