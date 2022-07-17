Madhya Pradesh Municipal Election Phase I Result 2022: The debutant Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has made a stunning entry in Madhya Pradesh politics after winning mayoral post of Singrauli Municipal Corporation. The district is known for coal mining and is also called the ‘energy capital of India’. AAP candidate Rani Agrawal has won the election for Singrauli mayoral post against BJP’s Chandra Prakash Vishwakarma.Also Read - Madhya Pradesh Municipal Election Result: Congress Candidate Dies Of Heart Attack After Losing Councilor's Election

Agrwal won the election by a margin of 9,159 votes, leaving the BJP and Congress at second and third position. AAP candidate received a total 34,038 votes, BJP 24,879 and Congress nominee Arvind Chandel got 24,60 votes. A year before the Assembly elections to be held in 2023, Agrawal’s victory has come as a morale booster for AAP cadre in Madhya Pradesh. AAP workers in Delhi were seen celebrating her win by distributing sweets at party headquarters. Also Read - 5 Temples In India That Offer Liquor, Chocolates, DVDs, and Other Unusual Offerings To Gods

Delhi | Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers celebrate after the party's Rani Aggarwal won from the Singrauli municipal corporation in Madhya Pradesh pic.twitter.com/d6tXIL2JjB — ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2022

AAP convenor and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had campaigned for her in a road show in Singrauli. After Agrawal’s victory, Kejriwal congratulated her in a tweet, saying, “I congratulate Singrauli mayor elections winning candidate Rani Agrawal ji, other winners and party workers. You should continue to work hard for the people. The people across the country are liking the honest politics of the Aam Aadmi Party.”

मध्यप्रदेश के सिंगरौली नगर निगम में मेयर पद पर जीत हासिल करने वालीं AAP उम्मीदवार रानी अग्रवाल जी, सभी विजेताओं और कार्यकर्ताओं को बहुत-बहुत बधाई। मेहनत से जनता के लिए काम कीजिए। देश के हर कोने में अब जनता आम आदमी पार्टी की काम की ईमानदार राजनीति को पसंद कर रही है। https://t.co/tqvXqFzGmi — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 17, 2022

Who is Rani Agrawal?

Born in 1976, Rani Agrawal has been a sarpanch of Baragwa village panchayat. She was also elected from ward 3 as a zila panchayat member. Agrawal had also contested the 2018 Assembly elections from the Singrauli seat, but had lost. She stood third and secured 32,500 votes.

Vote counting for second phase on 20 July

Polling was held for mayoral posts in 11 municipal corporations, including Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Sagar, Satna, Singrauli, Chhindwara, Khandwa, Burhanpur and Ujjain. A total of 101 candidates are fighting for the mayoral posts. The counting of votes for the second phase of the MP municipal elections will be held on July 20.

