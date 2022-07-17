Madhya Pradesh Municipal Election Result: Harinarayan Gupta, the Congress candidate who had fought the election from ward number-9, died of a heart attack on Sunday after losing the councilor’s election in Hanumana of Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh. Harinarayan Gupta, 45, lost to independent candidate Akhilesh Gupta by a mere 14 votes. On hearing this news, he got a heart attack and died, as reported by the officials and others present at the site.Also Read - 5 Temples In India That Offer Liquor, Chocolates, DVDs, and Other Unusual Offerings To Gods

According to the other version, Harinarayan Gupta, who had fought the election from ward number-9 of Hanumana Nagar Parishad earlier this month, started feeling uneasy during the counting of votes in which he came to know that he was trailing behind his rival, a party leader said. Gupta later died at a hospital and also lost the election, he said. Also Read - Madhya Pradesh Man Kills Youth As Human Sacrifice After Wife Gives Birth To Boy In Rewa District

“The health condition of Harinarayan Gupta deteriorated at around 10 am and he later suffered a heart attack when the counting of votes was underway,” Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Naveen Dubey said. Gupta was then admitted to a hospital, where he died at around 11.30 am, he added. Also Read - Madhya Pradesh Municipal Polls: Voting Held For Final Phase Amid Tight Security

Talking to PTI, the district president of the Congress, Triyoginagarayan Shukla, said his party’s performance was very strong in Hanumana Nagar Parishad as eight out of a total 15 the councilors belonged to the grand old party.

Local bodies elections in the state for 413 municipalities, including 16 Nagar Palika Nigam, 99 Nagar Palika Parishad and 298 Nagar Parishad were held in two phases – on July 6 and 13. Under the first-phase, polling was held in 11 municipal corporations, 36 nagar palikas and 86 nagar parishads. The counting of votes began at 9 am on Sunday.

(With agency inputs)