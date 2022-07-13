Madhya Pradesh Urban Body Election LIVE: The voting for second and final phase of Madhya Pradesh Municipal polls 2022 is underway on Wednesday amid tight security arrangements. The polling is being held in five municipal corporations, 40 municipality councils and 169 Nagar Parishad spread across 43 districts. Around 6,829 polling centres have been set up the second phase of Madhya Pradesh Local Body Elections. The first phase of Madhya Pradesh Municipal polls was held on July 6. The counting will be done on July 17 and July 18.Also Read - Madhya Pradesh Urban Body Election 2022: Voting for First Phase Underway in 44 Districts, 32% Voter Turnout Recorded So Far

Madhya Pradesh Urban Body Election LIVE

Madhya Pradesh Urban Body Election LIVE: The final phase of Madhya Pradesh Municipal polls is being held across 43 districts with heavy security arrangements.

In the first phase of Madhya Pradesh municipal election, overall 61 per cent voting was recorded, of which, Ratlam, Devas and Agar Malwa recorded over 80 per cent voting, while Bhopal recorded only 51 per cent, and Indore registered 76 per cent and Ujjain 76.60 per cent voting.

Earlier, the ruling BJP in Madhya Pradesh blamed the State Election Commission (SEC) for low turnout of voters especially in Bhopal in the first phase of municipal election. The BJP leaders said that due to slackness in distribution of voter slips by Booth Level Officers (BLOs), many people could not exercise their franchise.

A delegation of BJP’s office bearers on July 7 met SEC Commissioner Basant Pratap Singh to express resentment against the poll body over low voting percentage in Bhopal. The delegation handed over a memorandum complaining about lack of awareness drive from the commission which according to them led to voters facing problems in polling.

Brief: The polling for second and final phase of Madhya Pradesh municipal polls is being held on Wednesday (July 13) amid tight security arrangements.