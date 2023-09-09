Home

Madhya Pradesh

SHOCKER: MP Man Throws Pregnant Wife Into Well Over Dowry Demand, Sends Video To In-Laws, Arrested | WATCH

The accused, Rakesh Keer, hurled his wife into a well, filmed the act, and sent the video to her parents, demanding Rs 5 lakh in dowry.

Neemuch, Madhya Pradesh: A shocking incident has come to the from Neemuch district in Madhya Pradesh where a man allegedly pushed his wife into a well over dowry dispute, filmed the act, and sent the video to her parents while demanding Rs 5 lakh in dowry.

According to the police, the man, identified as Rakesh Keer, was arrested, following a complaint by his wife and victim, Usha Keer. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media platforms showing the woman holding onto a rope while laying at the bottom of a well as she sobs and cries for mercy.

The video was apparently shot by her husband who purportedly used it in a bid to coerce his in-laws to pay him Rs 5 lakh in dowry.

Watch the video here (WARNING: Visuals may be disturbing, viewer discretion advised)

In #MadhyaPradesh's #Neemuch, on Aug 20 #RameshKir hanged his pregnant wife #Usha in well tied with a rope and filmed the act to send it to Usha's relatives demanding 5 lakh in dowry. Usha was rescued by villagers who were contacted by her relatives. Usha is a victim of her… pic.twitter.com/s0XGtLo06w — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) September 9, 2023

Citing the victim’s complaint, a local police official said the woman hung on to a rope inside the well for two hours before the accused pulled her out. The incident took place at Keeron village under Jawad police station limits, 12 km from Neemuch district, on August 21, the official said.

As per her complaint, Usha– a resident of Pratapgarh district of Rajasthan– revealed that was married to Rakesh Keer around three years ago but her husband and in-laws were constantly harassing her for dowry, police sub-inspector Aslam Khan told news agency PTI.

The woman also claimed that Rakesh frequently used to beat her up, Khan said.

On August 21, Rakesh allegedly pushed Usha into a well around 2 pm. She saved herself from drowning by holding on to a rope while Rakesh shot her video and sent it to the in-laws, demanding dowry.

Finally, he pulled her out after two hours, said assistant sub-inspector Virendra Singh Raghuvanshi.

After the video went viral and the woman filed a complaint, the police arrested Rakesh Keer under Indian Penal Code sections 498-A (treating a married woman with cruelty), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation), Khan said.

(With PTI inputs)

