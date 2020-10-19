New Delhi: In a tragic incident, a farmer allegedly died of a heart attack at an election rally of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jyotiraditya Scindia in Khandwa district of Madhya Pradesh on Sunday. Notably, the rally was held ahead of Madhya Pradesh by-polls scheduled on November 3. Also Read - Dalit Atrocities Have Reached New Zenith, Democracy Passing Through Most Tumultuous Times: Sonia Gandhi Attacks Centre

If reports are to be believed, the farmer identified as Jeevan Singh, had collapsed on the chair at the rally when BJP’s Pandhana MLA Ram Dangore was addressing the rally. Also Read - 'Feudal Mindset': MP CM Shivraj Singh Lashes Out at Kamal Nath For Calling BJP Leader Imarti Devi ‘Item’

Speaking to PTI, Mundi police station in-charge Antim Pawar said that a 70-year-old farmer identified as Jiwan Singh, a resident of Chandpur village in the district, came to attend the public meeting at Mundi on Sunday. But his condition deteriorated and he collapsed on the chair. Also Read - Ballia Shooting: Main Accused Dhirendra Singh, Others Arrested in UP's Lucknow

“He was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Initial investigation revealed that he died of a heart attack,” he said.

As the news spread, those sitting around him dispersed while surprisingly, Scindia urged all those present in the rally to maintain one-minute silence for the deceased and commenced his speech.

Congress Attacks BJP

Scindia’s decision to continue the rally after the farmer’s death has stoked a fresh controversy. Taking to Twitter, Madhya Pradesh Congress has shared a video from the rally where the farmer’s body can be seen lying on the chair while the speech of leaders can be heard in the background.

“Farmer’s death in BJP’s rally, —speeches continued nonetheless; Today, a farmer died in BJP program, but the shameless leaders of BJP did not stop the program. The dead body of the farmer was lying and the shameless BJP kept applauding. Shivraj ji, Do not fear the public, fear God ..!”

बीजेपी के कार्यक्रम में किसान की मौत,

—बीजेपी की भाषणबाज़ी फिर भी जारी रही; आज बीजेपी के कार्यक्रम में एक किसान की मौत हो गई लेकिन बीजेपी के बेशर्म नेताओं ने कार्यक्रम नहीं रोका। किसान की लाश पड़ी रही और बेशर्म भाजपाई ताली बचाते रहे। शिवराज जी,

जनता से न सही, भगवान से तो डरो..! pic.twitter.com/GuFo2n0nqQ — MP Congress (@INCMP) October 18, 2020

Scindia Hits Back

“Congress is doing cheap politics even on sensitive issues, as usual. Even before my arrival in the rally, our ‘Annadata’ (farmer) had passed away. He was immediately rushed to hospital by the workers,” Scindia said through a tweet.

“When I got to know of this tragic incident after reaching the rally I asked people to keep silence to pay tributes to the Annadata. Politics is medium of public service for me and I don’t want a certificate from Congress for this,” he added.