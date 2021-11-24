Indore: Nine more fully-vaccinated Army officers, participating in a course at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) here in Madhya Pradesh, tested positive for coronavirus, taking the number of the infected officers pursuing this course to 11 in the last four days, a health official said on Wednesday.Also Read - 29 Students of Telangana Residential School Test Positive For Covid-19

These Army officers are pursuing a six-month certificate course in Business Management for Defence Officers (CCBMDO) at IIM. "In the last 24 hours, nine more Army officers tested positive for coronavirus. They are taking part in a course at the IIM Indore," chief medical and health officer (CMHO) Dr B S Saitya said.

The infected officers have taken both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and were asymptomatic, he said, adding that the officers had not travelled outside the district recently. The officers had arrived in the city two-and-a-half months ago to pursue the CCBMDO course, Saitya said.

Indore’s COVID-19 nodal officer Dr Amit Malakar said four Army officers were found infected with coronavirus in the last two days and among them, two are part of the IIM course.

All COVID-19 infected officers were undergoing treatment at the Army hospital in the Mhow cantonment area, he said. As a precautionary measure, the IIM administration has stopped offline classes for the CCBMDO course. Participants of this course will be taught online, IIM director professor Himanshu Rai said.

He said all 60 participants of the course were not staying at the IIM campus. A separate classroom was arranged for them on the campus. Meanwhile, health officials informed that 13 people, including the nine Army officers, had tested positive for coronavirus in Indore in the last 24 hours, taking the number of infections to 1,53,312, including 1,393 casualties.