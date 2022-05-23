Bhopal: Over thirty devotees were briefly trapped on Monday in a ropeway vehicle in Madhya Pradesh’s Satna city due to strong winds and rain. According to the reports, the ropeway of Maihar’s Sharda temple was stopped midway due to bad weather. In the visuals accessed, the ropeway vehicles can be seen stalled and swaying dangerously due to strong wind.Also Read - Madhya Pradesh: Four Injured In Fresh Communal Violence In Ratlam

The devotees were later rescued. Also Read - Panchayat 2 Village: All You Need to Know About Mahodiya, Quaint Place in MP That Deserves A Visit

Reports further add that despite the warning by the weather department to close the ropeway operations, the ropeway management did not stop the services. Also Read - Indian Railways Extend Run Of THESE Summer Special Trains. Chech Deets Here

To recall, last month, cable cars of the Deoghar ropeway running on the Trikut hills, near the famous Baba Baidyanath temple, collided midair due to some technical glitch.