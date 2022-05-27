Bhopal: The polling for Madhya Pradesh Panchayat elections will be held from June 25 to July 8 in three phases, the State Election Commission (SEC) confirmed on Friday. The first phase of voting for three-tier panchayat polls in Madhya Pradesh will be held on June 25, the second phase on July 1 and the third and final phase will be held on July 8. With the declaration of poll dates for Madhya Pradesh Panchayat Election 2022, the model code of conduct has come into force with immediate effect and will stay in force till July 15.Also Read - Madhya Pradesh’s Pachmarhi: Why is 'Queen of Satpura Ranges' a Perfect Summer Weekend Escape?

Madhya Pradesh Panchayat Chunav 2022: Polling dates

June 25 – Phase 1

July 1 – Phase 2

July 8- Phase 3

Madhya Pradesh Panchayat Election Result: Counting dates announced

The Madhya Pradesh Panchayat Election Results will be announced on July 14 and June 15, state election commissioner Basant Pratap Singh said.

The State Election Commission also made it clear that voting in Madhya Pradesh panchayat elections will be conducted through ballot papers and not EVM (Electronic Voting Machines).

The electorates in three-tier panchayats will be allowed to exercise their votes between 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. “Panchayat elections will be conducted using ballot papers and the voting will be scheduled between 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.,” Singh told the media.

Madhya Pradesh Panchayat Election 2022: Filing of Nominations

Nominations process will start from May 30 and the last date for withdrawal of nominations will be June 10 till 3 pm. The SEC said that voter ID cards will be necessary for voting. The results will be announced at the Block Headquarters.

As per the SEC, the three-phase elections will be held for 875 posts of 52 district panchayats (zila), 6771 posts of 313 Janpad panchayats, 22921 sarpanch and 3,63,726 gram panchayat members posts. Over 3.93 crore voters, including over 2.03 crore male and 1.90 crore women voters will exercise franchise at 71,645 polling booths.

Madhya Pradesh Panchayat Chunav 2022: Key points at glance

The voting for Madhya Pradesh Panchayat Chunav will be held in three phases – June 25, July 1 and July 8.

The Madhya Pradesh Panchayat Election Results will be declared on July 14 and June 15.

The process of filling nomination papers for Madhya Pradesh Panchayat Election 2022 will start from May 30.

The last date for withdrawal of nominations for Madhya Pradesh Panchayat Chunav 2022 will be June 10 till 3 pm

The Madhya Pradesh SEC Commissioner also said that the dates for the urban local bodies polls will be announced later. These polls will be held through EVMs, he said.