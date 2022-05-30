Bhopal: Bracing for the Madhya Pradesh state panchayat elections to be held in three phases in June-July, State Election Commission announced that the filing of nomination papers for the posts of District Panchayat Member, Janpad Panchayat Member, Sarpanch and Panch will begin from Monday, i.e. May 30, 2022. The nomination papers can be submitted offline till June 6, 2022 and simultaneously for all three phases.Also Read - Madhya Pradesh Panchayat Election 2022: Polling To Be Held In 3 Phases From June 25. Check Details Here

Nomination papers will be taken for 875 posts of District Panchayat Members, 6,771 of Janpad Panchayat Members, 22,921 of Sarpanch and 3,63,726 posts of Panch. The papers will be accepted in the district and development block headquarters and clusters– at district headquarter for District Panchayat Member, development block headquarter for Janpad Panchayat Member and at the block headquarter and cluster level for Sarpanch and Panch.

State Election Commission secretary Rakesh Singh said that nomination papers would be collected from candidates in 52 district headquarters, 313 block headquarters and 2,780 clusters (groups of gram panchayats) by Returning and Assistant Returning Officers. He also added that publication of all election-related information–regarding nominations, reservation of seats and list of polling stations would be held on May 30, 2022.

Check Schedule for Filing Nominations, Polling and Announcement of Results:

May 30-June 6: Filing of the nomination papers at respective district and development block headquarters

June 7: The scrutiny of all the nomination papers.

June 10: The last date for withdrawal of candidature and the allotment of election symbols

June 25: The first phase of polling

July 1: The second phase of polling

July 8: The third phase of polling

July 14: Tabulation of counting of votes for the posts of panch, sarpanch, janpad panchayat member and declaration of election result

July 15: Tabulation of counting of votes and for declaration of election result for the post of District Panchayat member

The polling time will be from 7 AM to 3 PM. The counting of votes will be done at the polling station itself, immediately after the end of polling.