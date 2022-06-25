Madhya Pradesh Panchayat Election 2022: Madhya Pradesh is all set to witness the first phase of panchayat polls at 8,702 village panchayats today, June 25. The Panchayat elections would be conducted in three phases between June 25 to July 8 which fall under 115 development blocks across the state, as per the state election commission. The polling will be held at as many as 26,902 polling stations which include 3989 sensitive polling booths from 7 am to 3 pm. According to media reports, as many as 52,000 police personnel have been deployed at the polling booths to ensure free and fair polling.Also Read - 3 Wives Contesting Panchayat Elections, Official In Trouble For Hiding Info

To note, there are 875 district Panchayat members, 6771 Janpad Panchayat members, 22,921 Sarpanches and 3,63,726 Panches. In the first phase, voting is to be held for 115 Janpad Panchayats, more than 8700 Gram Panchayats. The Panchayat election results will be declared on July 14 and 15. Also Read - Madhya Pradesh Engineer Threatens To Bomb School Bus In US, Arrested

According to the information received from the State Election Commission, voting for Janpad Panchayats and Gram Panchayats of development blocks of Barnagar and Ujjain of Ujjain district; Neemuch in Neemuch district; Alot in Ratlam district; Shajapur in Shajapur district; Baroud in Agar-Malwa district; Mandsaur in Mandsaur district and Bagli, Kannaud and Khategaon of Dewas district will be conducted on Saturday. Also Read - Madhya Pradesh Panchayat Election 2022: Nomination For Posts Of Sarpanch, Panch, Panchayat Members To Begin On May 30. Check Details Here.

Making an appeal to voters to cast their votes essentially state election commissioner Basant Pratap Singh asked them to cast their votes fearlessly. Voters must carry their identity cards while going to vote, he added.

According to the state election commission, there will be a local holiday on the polling day in the places where votes will be cast.

This is the first time the state will witness back-to-back elections, with local body elections being held along with the Panchayat elections. This situation arose because of the delay in holding both Panchayat elections, which were last held in the state in 2014, and local body elections, which last happened in 2015.

The local body elections, scheduled to be held on July 6 and July 13, will cover 298 Nagar Parishads, 99 Nagar Palika Parishads and 16 municipal corporations. The first phase of counting of votes will be undertaken on July 17 and the second phase on July 18.