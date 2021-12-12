Bhopal: The process of filling nomination papers for the first and the second phase of Madhya Pradesh’s three-tier, three-stage Panchayat elections 2021-2022 will start on Monday, the State Election Commission said, as reported by news agency IANS. It said that all preparations have been completed in the districts for receiving nominations. The nomination process for the third phase of the local body elections will start from December 30.

“The last date for receipt of nomination papers is December 20 for phases 1 and 2 and for phase 3, the nominations will close on January 6. Scrutiny of nomination papers will be held on December 21 for phases 1 and 2 and on January 7 for phase 3. The last date for withdrawal of candidature and allotment of election symbols is December 23 for the first and second phases and January 10 for the third phase,” the State Election Commission said in a statement.

Madhya Pradesh Panchayat Polls 2021-22 Schedule:

Voting for the panchayat elections will be held on January 6 for the first phase, on January 28 for the second phase, and February 16 for the third phase from 7 AM to 3 PM. The counting of votes for the posts of Panch and Sarpanch will be done immediately at the polling stations after the voting is over. The election results for the posts of Panch and Sarpanch will be announced on January 11 for the first phase, on February 2 for the second phase, and February 21 for the third phase. The counting of votes of Janpad Panchayat and Zila Panchayat members from EVMs will be held at the block development headquarters – on January 10 for the first phase, February 1 for the second phase, and February 20 for the third phase. The results for Janpad Panchayat members will be announced on February 22 (all phases) and for Zilla Panchayat members on February 23.

(With inputs from IANS)