Madhya Pradesh Panchayat Elections 2022 Latest News Today: The Madhya Pradesh State Election Commission on Saturday announced the dates for three-tier Panchayat election in the state. As per the announcement, the elections will be held in three phases.

The state election commission said the voting for the first phase will begin on January 6, 2022 and for the second and third phase, it will be held on January 28 and February 16 respectively.

Giving further details, state election commissioner BP Singh said the elections will be held for 859 district panchayat members, 6727 Janpad Panchayat members, 22581 Sarpanch and 362754 panch.

The EC said with the announcement of the elections, the model code of conduct has come into effect in the state.

Full schedule here:

The election dates have been announced as the tenure of the 114 gram panchayat will end in March 2022. The election for those panchayat will be held in March.

As per the EC, the counting of votes for Sarpanch and Panch elections will be done on the day of polling, and the counting of Janpad panchayat and district panchayat will be done on different dates in different phases.

Giving details, the EC said that the ballots for Sarpanch and panch elections will be used, while EVM will be used for district Panchayat and Janpad Panchayat.