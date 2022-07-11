Bhopal: Rains batter Madhya Pradesh for the last 24 hours causing a flood-like situation in several parts of the state on Monday. The capital city Bhopal received over three inches of rainfall in just four hours, which resulted in several residential colonies, streets and highways being flooded.Also Read - Madhya Pradesh Boy, 8, Seen Sitting With Body of 2-Year-Old Brother as Father Looks For Vehicle

Heavy rain lashed many districts including Morena, Chhindwara, Bhopal and Indore. Flood-like situations were witnessed in districts like Saunsar in Chhindwara, Morena and many others.

As per reports, due to continued rain and bad weather in the capital city, at least three Bhopal bound flights were diverted to Indore. The flights that were diverted to Indore include the Hyderabad to Bhopal (Indigo flight), Mumbai to Bhopal (Air India) Delhi to Bhopal (Air India flight).

In Bhopal, several residential colonies were water-logged, at many places four-wheelers were seen in flood waters. Due to water-logging, many petrol pumps had to stop services for hours in the city.

Unprecedented downpour in the catchment areas of Kanhan river in Satpura valley and the opening of all the 16 gates of the Navegaon-Khairy reservoir caused heavy flooding of the Kanhan river due to which, vehicular movement on the national highway connecting Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh) and Nagpur (Maharashtra) was also stopped early on Monday.

The Vidisha district administration has announced the closure of schools due to the heavy rain. Data received from the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) regional official in Bhopal, the heaviest rainfall was in Chhindwara district with 9 mm of rain.

According to the Meteorological Department officials, moderate to heavy rain is expected in many areas of the state. Madhya Pradesh Agriculture Minister Kamal Patel assured of compensation to the farmers who suffer crop loss due to the incessant rain.

Talking to the media, the minister said, “The weather has been bad for 2-3 days. Rain & hailstorms have damaged standing crops. Officials have been asked to survey the affected villages. 25 per cent of the compensation money will be paid immediately.”