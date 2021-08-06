Bhopal: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted “heavy” to “very heavy” rains in six districts of Madhya Pradesh. The weather department has also, meanwhile, sounded yellow alert predicting heavy rainfall in 17 districts of the state. Sounding an orange alert, the IMD has forecasted `heavy to very heavy’ rainfall in the districts of Rajgarh, Shajapur, Agar-Malwa, Mandsaur, Guna, and Ashok Nagar. A yellow alert forecast of `heavy rain’ was issued for Sheopur, Morena, Bhind, Neemuch, Shivpuri, Gwalior, Datia, Vidisha, Raisen, Sehore, Hoshangabad, Dhar, Dewas, Narsinghpur, Tikamgarh, Niwari, and Sagar. Both the alerts are valid till Friday morning, said PK Saha, senior meteorologist, IMD, Bhopal.Also Read - MP Floods: Minister Airlifted After he Gets Stuck in Flood-hit Village in Datia | See Pics

MP Rain Fury

At least 12 people have died and seven injured in various rain-related incidents in flood-ravaged Gwalior and Chambal divisions of Madhya Pradesh. The rainfall in Gwalior and Chambal divisions in north MP has now abated, rescue operations have ended and relief operations have begun, officials said.

Some deaths took place in the incidents of house or wall collapse, and in some cases carelessness cost people their lives, an official informed PTI. A man drowned while watching a river in flood while some others were swept away while crossing flooded bridges.

Three people were rescued on Thursday in Bhind by choppers, while aircraft dropped food packets and other emergency aid material in the worst-hit Sheopur and Datia districts, the official added.

Seven people have been injured — four in Guna, two in Shivpuri and one in Morena, state revenue secretary Gyaneshwar B Patil said. Rescue operations have almost ended.

As many as 30,790 people were evacuated to safer places in Gwalior and Chambal divisions and around 6,000 people were staying in 126 relief camps.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday toured the flood-affected areas of Gwalior, Datia and Shivpuri districts.

The state has not seen such devastation in the last 70 years that the rain-ravaged Gwalior-Chambal region is facing. Bridges near the Ratangarh Mata Temple and Sankua in the area were damaged and many people got stranded, a state official quoted chief minister Chouhan as saying during a meeting yesterday.