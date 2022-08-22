Madhya Pradesh Rains: At least 39 districts, including the capital city Bhopal has been put on red alert after the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, as intermittent showers continued to lash in large parts of the state. The weather department has asserted that a depression over northeast Madhya Pradesh will weaken into a well-marked low-pressure area during the next 24 hours.Also Read - Video: Motorist Slaps Woman Toll Plaza Employee When Asked to Pay Tax in MP's Rajgarh

Madhya Pradesh Rains: Key Points

IMD has also predicted rain showers for the next three days in Bhopal. Senior meteorologist Ved Prakash Singh of the IMD’s Bhopal center said that the fresh spell of rain, which started on Friday evening, is likely to continue until Tuesday.” “Depression over Northeast Madhya Pradesh near latitude 24.4°N and longitude 79.7°E, about 70 km north-northeast of Damoh (Madhya Pradesh). To move west-northwestwards across north Madhya Pradesh and weaken into a Well Marked Low Pressure Area during next 24 hours”, the IMD’s bulletin read. Meanwhile, a holiday has been declared in all schools of the Narmadapuram district today. Yesterday District Education Officer informed that the Bhopal administration had also decided to keep all schools closed for a day in the wake of heavy rainfall.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has cancelled his trip to Bhopal to attend the Central Zonal Council meeting of the BJP due to heavy rain in Madhya Pradesh. According to the state's official spokesman, Yogi will now virtually join the meeting. The Central Zonal Council comprises Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.