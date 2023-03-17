Home

Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh Reports First H3N2 Infection In Bhopal

Bhopal: The first case of H3N2 influenza has been detected in Madhya Pradesh, where a young man tested positive for the virus in the state capital Bhopal. The patient, aged between 20 to 25 years, tested positive for the H3N2 virus on Wednesday and is asymptomatic now, Bhopal Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Prabhakar Tiwari told PTI.

Health department officials said he had complained of cough and cold after which his swab sample was sent for laboratory test. The patient, a resident of the Bairagarh area in Bhopal, was not admitted to any hospital and is currently recovering at home, they said.

Earlier in March, Madhya Pradesh health department had issued advisory for H3N2 infection. Take steps to avoid the spread of the influenza (H3N2) virus, warned Sudam Khade, commissioner of the MP health department, in a press statement.

In a directive on infection and severe respiratory disorders such as influenza, Khade stated that all key drugs should be kept on hand. All flu bouts and seasonal suspicion of influenza variations, according to Khade, shall be diagnosed.

There are four types of influenza viruses – A, B, C, and D. The H3N2 is a sub-type of Influenza A virus.

How can H3N2 be prevented?

H3N2 infection can be prevented by wearing masks, avoiding crowded places, covering mouth and nose while sneezing and coughing, avoiding touching eyes and nose, especially after touching an external surface, drinking plenty of fluids, and taking paracetamol for fever and body ache.

Also, people must avoid shaking hands, must not spit in public, should not eat together sitting close to others, and must not take antibiotics or other medicines without consulting a healthcare professional.

Vaccination is the most effective way to prevent seasonal influenza infection. When the circulating viruses are well-matched with viruses contained in vaccines, an influenza vaccine is the most effective.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Madhya Pradesh News on India.com.