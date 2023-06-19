Home

Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh Extends Summer Vacation For Primary Schools Till June 30

Madhya Pradesh Extends Summer Vacation For Primary Schools Till June 30

Madhya Pradesh Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar said primary schools from Class 1 to Class 5 will open on July 1.

Madhya Pradesh Extends Summer Vacation For Primary Schools Till June 30 (Photo: Freepik)

New Delhi: The Madhya Pradesh government has extended summer vacation in schools for primary classes amid heatwave. Madhya Pradesh Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar said primary schools from Class 1 to Class 5 will reopen on July 1.

Meanwhile, classes in schools from Class 6 to Class 12 will run in the morning shift from June 20 to 30 June. “Keeping in view the adverse effect on the health of the students due to the scorching heat and rise in temperature, it has been decided to extend the summer vacation. Primary schools from classes 1 to 5 will open on 1 July 2023 and classes in schools from classes 6 to 12 will run in the morning shift from 20 June to 30 June. From July 1, 2023, all schools will operate according to the regular timetable,” Parmar posted on Twitter.

You may like to read

Earlier, Odisha extended summer vacation for public and private schools in the state, owing to the sweltering temperature. The Naveen Patnaik-led government in Odisha had announced that all schools will reopen on June 21.

Chhattisgarh had also ordered schools to be shut till June 25 amid heatwave conditions.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Madhya Pradesh News on India.com.