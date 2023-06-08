Home

Madhya Pradesh Toddler Rescued from 300-Feet Borewell After 50-Hour Op

On Tuesday, at around 2 PM, the minor girl, identified as Shrishti Kushwaha had fallen into the 300-feet deep borewell located inside a farm. (ANI Photo)

Sehore, Madhya Pradesh: A toddler girl, who fell into a 300-feet deep borewell in Madhya Pradesh’s Sehore district, was rescued on Thursday evening after a 50-hour-long joint rescue operation by the Army, NDRF, SDERF and earth movers.

A PTI report quoting a district official said the two-and-half-year-old girl was rescued at 5:30 PM today in a rescue operation that lasted over 50 hours and included the deployment of a robotic team that assisted the rescuers in saving the child.

The official said rescue operation comprised of Army personnel as well as sleuths from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Emergency Response Force (SDERF) along with equipment including 12 earth-movers.

On Tuesday, at around 2 PM, the minor girl, identified as Shrishti Kushwaha had fallen into the 300-feet deep borewell located inside a farm while she was playing near her home in the Mungavali village under Mandi police station limits, ANI reported.

Rescue workers, including Army personnel, were in a literal race against time to save the child’s life as hopes of rescuing her alive were dwindling fast amid gusty winds and torrential rains that lashed the area since morning.

The toddler was fed oxygen via a pipe by the rescuers to keep her alive while they sped up the efforts and even called in a team of robotic experts from Gujarat today morning to aide in the rescue effort.

The PTI report quoting robotic team in charge Mahesh Arya said a robot was lowered into the borewell to gather information about the girl’s condition, record vital signs, and also help plot the next course of action in order to speed up the rescue operation.

On Wednesday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the child was initially stuck at a depth of 40 feet but slipped further down to nearly 100 feet due to the vibrations produced by earth movers and other heavy machinery deployed to aide in the rescue operation.

“Earlier, the girl was stuck at 40 feet but now she has slid to around 100 feet in the borewell due to the vibration in digging another parallel tunnel for the rescue operation. We have called the Army to join the rescue operation,” CM Chouhan had said.

