Khandwa/Madhya Pradesh: An 18-year-old girl has been battling for life after a man allegedly slit her throat for rejecting his marriage proposal. “The victim belongs to the Dalit community”, said Brijbhushan Hirve, the in-charge of Mundi police station said. The accused has been identified as 23-year-old Bablu.

HOW, WHEN DID THE INCIDENT TAKE PLACE

The incident took place on Monday at Bangarda village under Mundi police station in Khandwa. “The accused arrived at the woman’s house when she was alone as her family was away attending a function in the nearby village. He slit the victim’s throat when she turned down his proposal”, the official said, adding that the woman is undergoing treatment at the district hospital.

The victim’s sister said that the accused told the woman that he was in love with her and wanted to marry her. When she refused, the accused slit her throat and fled. Meanwhile, police have registered a case under section 307 (attempt to murder) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the accused, who is currently at large.