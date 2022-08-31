Khandwa/Madhya Pradesh: An 18-year-old girl has been battling for life after a man allegedly slit her throat for rejecting his marriage proposal. “The victim belongs to the Dalit community”, said Brijbhushan Hirve, the in-charge of Mundi police station said. The accused has been identified as 23-year-old Bablu.

HOW, WHEN DID THE INCIDENT TAKE PLACE

The incident took place on Monday at Bangarda village under Mundi police station in Khandwa. “The accused arrived at the woman’s house when she was alone as her family was away attending a function in the nearby village. He slit the victim’s throat when she turned down his proposal”, the official said, adding that the woman is undergoing treatment at the district hospital.
The victim’s sister said that the accused told the woman that he was in love with her and wanted to marry her. When she refused, the accused slit her throat and fled. Meanwhile, police have registered a case under section 307 (attempt to murder) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the accused, who is currently at large.

GUJARAT GIRL STABBED TO DEATH IN VALSAD

A similar incident had taken place on August 26, when an 18-year-old girl was stabbed to death in Gujarat’s Valsad district. The incident took place at Dahad village in Umargam tehsil when the victim, a standard 12th student, was returning home on scooter from tuition.Also Read - Dream High! Visually Impaired Techie From MP Bags Job At Microsoft With Whopping Salary of Rs 47 Lakh

“A youngster living near her house stopped her. He was apparently angry because he had seen her talking to another youngster. They had a heated exchange and the boy pulled out a knife and stabbed her in the stomach, legs and neck,” said district Superintendent of Police Rajdeepsinh Jhala. Also Read - Weekend Picnic Turns Into Tragedy: 6 Tourists from MP Dies After Drowning in Chhattisgarh's Ramdaha Waterfall

The girl died on the spot. Also Read - Antique Treasure, Gold Jewellery Worth Over Rs 1 Crore Seized From Excavation Labourers In MP's Dhar