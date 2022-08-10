Bhopal: In a shocking incident, a man raped his nine-year-old girl after having argument with his wife. The incident happened when his wife left home to her maternal house after the spat. As per the updates from the police, the accused — a carpenter by profession — is absconding.Also Read - Telangana Girl Stabbed Multiple Times With Knife for Rejecting Marriage Proposal by Stalker; Arrested

As per a report by TOI, the incident was reported from Gwalior district in Madhya Pradesh.

The matter came to the limelight when her mother returned home on Wednesday morning and found her daughter crying. On being asked, the daughter narrated the ordeal she went through.

Her mother took her to the nearest police station and reported the matter to the police.

Giving details, police said the couple had a fight over some domestic issue on Tuesday after which she went to her mother’s place leaving the daughter with her husband. At that time, her husband returned home in inebriated condition and raped her daughter.

Moreover, her husband also threatened his daughter with dire consequences on reporting the matter.

In the matter, the local police have registered a case against the accused under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences.