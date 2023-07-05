Home

Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Woman Dragged On Car’s Bonnet By Cops While Trying To Rescue Son; 3 Policemen Suspended | Watch

The viral video showed Mohini Kahar being dragged on the hood of a white Maruti Suzuki Swift by the police personnel of MP's 'Goonda Squad'.

Bhopal, MP: A shocking incident of police brutality has come to the fore from Narsinghpur district in Madhya Pradesh where cops allegedly dragged a woman on the bonnet of their car for nearly half a kilometre as she attempted to rescue her son from being arrested on charges of drug peddling.

According to reports, the incident happened on July 3, Monday, when a special team of the Madhya Pradesh police arrested the woman son, Sonu Kahar, a suspected drug peddler, from his home in Gotegaon area of Narsinghpur district.

Upon witnessing the scene, Sonu Kahar’s mother, Mohini Kahar, quickly rushed to her son’s rescue and urged the cops to release him. Unable to persuade them, Mohini jumped on the bonnet of the policemen’s car and refused to budge despite attempts by the police personnel. The policemen kept driving for over 500 meters until they reached the police station with Mohini still clinging to the car’s hood.

The incident was caught on camera and sparked outrage online after the video was shared on social media platforms. The viral video showed Mohini Kahar being dragged on the hood of a white Maruti Suzuki Swift by the police personnel.

How the incident unfolded

Speaking to news agency PTI, Narsinghpur Superintendent of Police (SP) Amit Kumar said a police team had gone to Gotegaon town on Monday to nab drug peddlers after receiving a tip-off. “When the police personnel were bringing two accused to the police station in a car, a woman held onto the car’s bonnet,” he said.

As per reports, SP Amit Kumar had issued directions to the Goonda Squad of the Madhya Pradesh Police to crackdown on rampant drug abuse in Gotegaon area and the alleged involvement of some police officers in the illicit drug trade.

On Monday evening, a team of Sub-Inspectors Anil Ajmeria and Sanjay Suryavanshi, Constable Neeraj Dehria, and another officer, raided the home of Sonu Kahar and reportedly recovered 20 grams of smack worth Rs 3 lakhs.

However, Sonu’s mother, Mohini tried to intervene and pleaded with the cops to let her son go. The policemen remained unperturbed following which Mohini, in a desperate attempt to save her son from being arrested, jumped on the car’s hood and did not let go forcing the cops drive to off to the station with her clinging on.

The shocking incident was caught on camera by a bystander and quickly went viral on social media, prompting action against the police personnel involved in the act.

SP Amit Kumar said he has suspended the three police officers following a report by the Deputy SP, adding that a departmental inquiry has also been initiated against the accused men.

(With PTI inputs)

