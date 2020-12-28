New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a 27-year-old woman in Singrauli district of Madhya Pradesh killed her five-month-old baby boy by setting him on fire. Police claimed that the accused Guddi Singh Gond was mentally unstable and has confessed to the crime. Also Read - Inhuman! Labourer Dies After Employer Pumps Air Into His Rectum Over Wage Dispute

Speaking to a portal, a police official said that the woman didn't remember when and how she set her son on fire. "She was not in her senses", he added.

"On Saturday, Shreepal Singh informed the police that her daughter-in-law Guddi set her grandson Sandeep Gond on fire as he was crying a lot in her house. A police team reached the house and recovered the burnt body of the infant wrapped in a piece of cloth. The police sent the body for postmortem," Hindustan Times quoted the officer as saying.

Furthermore, the complainant informed that Guddhi has three daughters, but after she gave birth to her son, she started behaving strangely. She was being treated by a sorcerer.