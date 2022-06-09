Bhopal: In a shocking state of affairs, at least three different families of the deceased in Madhya Pradesh had to face a gruesome situation as they had to carry the bodies on shoulder, cart or cot, due to unavailability of ambulances in the government hospitals, news agency IANS reported. Videos from three different districts have surfaced on social media, posing serious questions upon the health infrastructure in BJP-ruled state.Also Read - Robber Hanging From Bridge in Bihar's Begusarai Snatches Phone From Train Passenger. Watch Viral Video

The first incident was reported in Sagar district where a person who was ill was taken to a local health community centre but the doctors declared him dead during the treatment. Failing to arrange an ambulance, family members carried the body on a wooden cart to home. The incident came into light when someone recorded a video which surfaced on the social media on Thursday. Another video of a similar incident was reported in Chhatarpur district. A father was forced to carry the body of his little child on lap.

One similar episode was reported in Khargone district, where a pregnant woman could not even reach the hospital and died on the way. The woman experienced labour pain and the family decided to take her to a nearby hospital. The family made several attempts to call a government-run ambulance from the district, but it could not be managed. "Seeing the woman in acute pain, family members decided to take her on a cot, but she died on the way," said a source.

(With inputs from IANS)