Bhopal: In a shocking incident, a man in the Singrauli district of Madhya Pradesh sewed his wife's genitals after he suspected her of having an illicit relationship. However, despite the torture, the woman asked the police not to take any stern action against her husband.

Speaking to NDTV, Anil Sonkar, Singrauli Assistant Superintendent of police informed that the accused is currently absconding. "A case has been filed against the accused after his wife reported the matter. She has requested us to just scold her husband to ensure that he doesn't repeat this", he added.

Meanwhile, a panel of doctors at the district hospital has examined the woman and confirmed the assault.

Earlier in March, a similar incident was reported from Milak area in UP’s Rampur where a man had sewed his wife’s genitals with an aluminium thread suspecting her fidelity. According to reports, the husband first asked his wife to give a ‘test’ and prove her loyalty.

When she agreed, he tied her hands and feet and allegedly sewed her genitals with an aluminium thread. After the incident, the husband fled the spot, leaving his wife bleeding profusely.

The woman somehow managed to inform her mother who lives nearby, and she rushed her to the hospital. The mother then lodged a complaint at the Milak police station. Later, the husband was arrested.