Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh government on Monday announced that it will waive off electricity bills to the tune of Rs 6,400 crore of 88 lakh domestic consumers. Speaking in the state Assembly Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also said the interest of defaulter farmers will be paid by the government and the annual grant for MLAs will be raised to Rs 3 crore from the current Rs 2 crore.Also Read - She Has External Male Genitalia: Man Seeks Divorce From Wife, Accuses Her of Cheating

Replying to the motion of thanks on the governor’s address, the Chief Minister informed that his government had constructed 23 lakh homes for the poor, with the target being 30 lakh by the end of this year. Also Read - Madhya Pradesh: 4 Members of Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen, Bangladesh Terror Group, Held in Bhopal

“On March 28, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take part in a house warming programme of 5.21 lakh houses,” the CM said. Also Read - Video Shows Madhya Pradesh Mob Sexually Assaulting Women as Others Film on Camera; Several Booked

Other Key Announcements By Madhya Pradesh Government

Chouhan informed that remaining premium of Rs 2200 crore of crop insurance scheme not paid by the previous regime has now been paid.

A provision of Rs 8,000 crore has been made for the construction of roads in the current year. If national highways are included in it, then roads worth Rs 31,000 crore are being constructed in the state, he informed the Assembly.

He said 5100 MW renewable energy was being produced in the state currently.

The Chief Minister said the state’s growth rate at current prices is 19.7 per cent, which is the maximum in the country, while per capita income on the basis of current prices was Rs 1.24 lakh per annum, up from only Rs 15,000 under the Congress regime, which was a major achievement.

Praising elected representatives, the CM said the MLA development fund was being increased to Rs 3 crore from Rs 2 crore, and Rs 50 lakh from this can be used as a discretionary fund to help needy people.

(With agency inputs)