Minor Girl Falls Into 300-Feet Deep Borewell In Madhya Pradesh; Rescue Operation Underway | LIVE

Almost 12 hours on, the girl is currently stuck at a depth of 20-30 feet of the 300-feet deep borewell in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore and the rescue operation is on with the help of JCB machines.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan directed officials to ensure that the girl is pulled out safely. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Rescue operations are underway on Wednesday for a two-and-a-half-year-old girl, who fell into a 300-feet deep borewell in Madhya Pradesh’s Sehore on Tuesday night. The girl is currently stuck at a depth of 20-30 feet, an official said, adding that the incident occurred at Mugavali village in the afternoon.

Since it is more than 12 hours, the girl’s movement is not clearly visible from the top, an official said. “We are making all possible efforts to pull the child out. A trench is being dug on the side (of the borewell). Since it has been more than 12 hours, movement (of the child) is not clearly visible from here,” Ashish Tiwari, Sehore Panchayat official, told PTI.

The rescue operation is on with the help of JCB machines under the supervision of senior officials.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who belongs to Sehore district, took cognisance of the incident and directed officials to ensure that the girl is pulled out safely.

Officials of the Chief Minister’s Office are also in touch with the district authorities, it was stated.

Officials said oxygen support is being provided to the girl and the team is continuously drilling the ground. “We are continuously drilling the ground. We have to reach a depth of 30 feet. We will reach up to the level of the child within a few hours. After that horizontal drilling will be done by the NDRF team and the child will be rescued. We are supplying oxygen to the girl,” Sehore Collector Ashish Tiwari told ANI.

According to the information, the girl reached near the bore in the field while playing and fell into it. She is stuck at around 25 to 30 feet in it. Upon getting the information about the incident, the administration reached along with a team at the spot and started the rescue operation.

Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Aman Mishra said, “A two-and-a-half-year-old girl, Shrishti Kushwaha has fallen into a borewell. As soon as we received information about the matter, we reached the spot with the adequate police force, SDRF (State Disaster Response Force) team, NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) team and started the rescue operation.”

