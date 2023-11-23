Home

Madhya Pradesh

MP SHOCKER: Newborn Branded With Hot Iron Rods As ‘Cure’ For Pneumonia

MP SHOCKER: Newborn Branded With Hot Iron Rods As ‘Cure’ For Pneumonia

A family in Ujjain district of Madhya Pradesh burnt their month-old infant with hot iron rods to 'cure' pneumonia.

Representational Image (Pixabay)

Madhya Pradesh News: In a horrifying incident fueled by superstition and ignorance, a newborn was reportedly branded with hot iron rods by his own family members as “cure” for pneumonia which the child is suffering from.

Trending Now

According to reports, the incident came to light in Ujjain district of Madhya Pradesh when the family brought the infant to a state-run hospital where doctors quickly noticed the atrocities the child had been subjected to in the name of “treatment”.

You may like to read

Doctors said the month-old infant was brought to the pediatric ward of the government hospital in Ujjain and was suffering from high fever and cold. While diagnosing the baby, the doctors were shocked to discover that the family–residents of a small hamlet near the Mahidpur area of the district– had branded the child with hot iron rods as a “cure” to the illness.

“The infant’s family falsely believed that using burning rods on the newborn’s body would cure him,” said a doctor, adding that the hospital promptly informed the police and a case has been registered against the child’s parents and other relatives involved in the incident.

Child victims of superstitions

In recent times, children often being on the receiving end of painful and sometimes even fatal superstitious practices, has become a common occurrence. In February this year, a 3-month-old baby girl died in Madhya Pradesh’s Shahdol district after she was branded 20 times with a hot iron rod by a woman faith healer as part of her “traditional methods” to cure ailments.

The gruesome incident was the second of its kind in Shahdol district, days after a two-and-half-month-old girl died after being subjected to a similar practice. The second victim, police said, had been taken to a faith healer by her mother. However, the charlatan poked the infant over 50 times with a hot iron rod on the pretext of “curing” her.

The victim was taken to the Shahdol Medical College where she succumbed. Police had exhumed the infant’s body for medico-legal purposes and booked the so-called “healer” under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Drugs and Magic Remedies Act.

Days after the Shahdol incidents, a similar case was reported from Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr district, where a one-year-old toddler died after a local tantrik broke his teeth and reportedly hurled him to the ground several times in a bid to “cure” him of ailments.

As per reports at the time, the deceased, 1-year-old Anuj, was taken by his family to the tantrik after he fell ill. The family claimed that the so-called “healer” allegedly tossed the child to the ground and even broke some of his teeth on the pretext of “healing” him.

When the family realized that the toddler had lost consciousness and wasn’t responding, they rushed him to a private hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead.

The victim’s family later carried the child’s body to a police station and demanded action against the tantrik who was later arrested following an FIR against him based on the bereaved family’s complaint.

Ballia child bathed in boiling milk

More recently, in July, a viral video showed a toddler being bathed with boiling milk by a priest as part of a religious ritual in Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia district. The bizarre incident took place in Shravanpur village of the district where the priest from the holy city of Varanasi performed the “ritual” on the child.

In the video, the priest, identified as Pandit Anil Bhagat of Varanasi, seating the child on his knee, grabbing searing froth from a pot of boiling milk and smearing it all over the toddler’s face and chest even as the kid is heard crying incessantly.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Madhya Pradesh News on India.com.