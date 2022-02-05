Bhopal: As the state witnessed a steady decline in coronavirus cases, the Madhya Pradesh government on Saturday relaxed COVID restrictions and removed the camp on number of guests attending wedding functions. Giving details, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in a tweet said the restrictions on the number of guests in marriages and other auspicious functions are being lifted from Basant Panchami. However, the Chief Minister urged the people to follow guidelines.Also Read - Rename Bhopal As Bhojpal: Madhya Pradesh Minister Vishwas Sarang

Due to a spike in coronavirus positive cases, the state government had capped the number of people attending weddings at 250 starting January 15.

"Wishing you all a very happy Basant Panchami. It is a matter of satisfaction that COVID-19 is under control in the state, hence the restrictions on the number of guests in marriages and other auspicious functions are being lifted from Basant Panchami," Chouhan said.

आप सबको बसंत पंचमी की हार्दिक बधाई! यह संतोष की बात है कि प्रदेश में #COVID19 नियंत्रण में है, अतः कल बसंत पंचमी के शुभ अवसर से विवाह और अन्य मांगलिक कार्यों में अतिथियों की संख्या पर से प्रतिबंध हटाया जा रहा है। सभी स्वास्थ्य दिशा-निर्देशों का पालन करते रहिये, स्वस्थ रहिये। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) February 4, 2022

The state home department later issued an order stating that the restriction of 250 attendees in wedding ceremonies is being withdrawn with immediate effect.

The order, however, stressed that the use of face masks and hand sanitisers, besides adherence to the social distancing norm will be necessary for those attending such events.

Corona cases: The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh went up to 9,95,049 on Friday after detection of 6,516 new cases, down from 7,430 a day ago, while the death toll increased to 10,648 after nine more patients succumbed to the infection in the state, the health department said. The daily positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 coronavirus tests, reduced to 8.2 per cent from 9.2 on Thursday.

Bhopal and Indore, the two worst coronavirus-hit cities of Madhya Pradesh, registered 1,288 and 892 cases, respectively, during the past 24 hours, he said. With 79,016 swab samples examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 2,62,38,286.