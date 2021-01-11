Niwari (MP): A veterinarian who rode pillion on his son’s motorcycle for over 350 kilometres from Niwari to Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh with crow samples for bird flu testing has come in for praise from Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Also Read - Bird Flu Spreads to 10 States: PM Asks Officials to Stay Alert, Centre Allays Fears of Transmission to Humans

RP Tiwari, assistant veterinary officer of Prithvipur area, said he was asked on Saturday evening to take the samples to Bhopal, but he missed his bus from Tikamgarh district, come 60 kilometres from Prithvipur, later that night and failed to get a train ticket. Also Read - Madhya Pradesh Villagers Dig Up Parvati River in Search of Gold and Silver Coins

“I decided to ride pillion on my son’s motorcycle. It was very cold on the way but we managed to reach by Sunday and submit the crow carcasses for bird flu testing,” the 54-year-old told PTI on Monday. Also Read - Love Jihad Law Comes Into Force in Madhya Pradesh, 10-Year Jail Term For Forced Conversion

Taking to Twitter, CM Chouhan said, “I salute the indomitable zeal of Shri RP Tiwari. You have set a glorious example of dedication and strong willpower for the society. Madhya Pradesh is made by officers and employees like you.”