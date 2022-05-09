New Delhi: A violent clash broke out at a wedding over the groom wearing ‘sherwani’ and not ‘dhoti kurta’ in Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar district. A dispute had broken out between the groom and bride’s family after the former did not wear ‘dhoti kurta’, following which the two sides allegedly hurled stones at each other, police said on Monday.Also Read - Viral Video: Bride Falls Asleep While Waiting For Phera Ceremony To Begin. Watch

The incident took place in Mangbaeda village on Saturday after relatives of the bride insisted that the groom wear a ‘dhoti-kurta’ during the marriage rituals. The bride’s family said the groom should wear ‘dhoti-kurta’ as per their tribal tradition, and not the ‘sherwani’.

The groom Sundarlal, a resident of Dhar city, was wearing a ‘sherwani’, while the bride’s relatives insisted that the marriage rituals be performed in ‘dhoti-kurta’, Dhamnod police station in-charge Sushil Yaduvanshi said. This led to a heated argument between the two sides and resulted in a violent clash, the police officer said, news agency PTI reported.

Both the sides later lodged police complaints, based on which a case was registered against some persons under Indian Penal Code Sections 294 (obscene act), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation), the official said.

However, groom Sundarlal later told reporters that there was no dispute with the bride’s family, but claimed some of her relatives were involved in assaulting people. “The dispute started over the attire. I only want action against those who were involved in assault and stone-pelting,” the groom said.

After the incident, a large number of people, including women, reached Dhamnod police station and staged a protest. Some women at the police station alleged that stones were hurled at them by the bride’s relatives, causing injuries to some people. Later on Saturday, the families of the bride and the groom reached Dhar city and completed the marriage rituals, family sources said.