Madhya Pradesh

Good News: Women Govt Employees In Madhya Pradesh To Get Additional 7-Day Casual Leave

The women government employees in Madhya Pradesh will get seven days of additional casual leaves (CLs).

New Delhi: Here’s some good news for women government employees in Madhya Pradesh – you will get seven days of additional casual leaves (CLs). Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan made the announcement for the women government employees of the state on International Women’s Day, March 8.

“Women are contributing equally in every field, but they also have the responsibility of motherhood and care of home. So, we have decided to give additional seven days’ CL to all women employees,” CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, according to a report by news agency PTI.

Madhya Pradesh CM Chouhan also announced that girl students who pass the Class 10 exam will be given financial literacy lessons. After Class 10, girl students will be given women-oriented financial literacy lessons, the chief minister said. Arrangements will also be made to provide them skill training including training in handloom, embroidery and traditional folk arts, he said.

Women artisans will be provided training in the use of advanced technology in handloom and handicraft through the National Institute of Design (NID) and National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), he said. Girl students of technical education institutions will be given 60 to 80 hours of training in digital and financial literacy, English, communication and work readiness, Chouhan said.

Earlier in January, the Kerala government issued order to grant menstrual leave to students in all state-run higher education institutions. The state Higher Education Department, in an order issued on Thursday, stated that girl students can now appear for their semester exams with 73 per cent attendance instead of the 75 per cent mandated under the University Rules. It said that all female students above the age of 18 can avail up to 60 days pregnancy leave.

Countries like the UK, China, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Spain, and Zambia have provisions for menstrual leaves. Moreover, women employees in Bihar government services are eligible for two days special menstrual leave every month since 1992.

