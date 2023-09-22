Home

Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh Tops In Unemployment, Corruption, Atrocities; Upcoming Polls Will Decide Future, Says Kamal Nath

Kamal Nath claimed that every person in Madhya Pradesh is either a witness to corruption or a victim of it and this system has been institutionalized from the Panchayat to the Ministry.

Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh: Congress veteran Kamal Nath on Friday stated that the upcoming state assembly elections will decide the future of Madhya Pradesh as the BJP-ruled state has gained notoriety in the recent past for atrocities against the downtrodden and women and also tops the list in corruption and unemployment.

“The upcoming state assembly polls are the elections of the future of Madhya Pradesh. The state is number one in corruption, unemployment, atrocities against tribals and women. I am not giving this data, it has been published by the central government. This is the situation of our state today,” the former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister said while addressing a program in Chhindwara district on Friday.

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: Former CM & State Congress Chief Kamal Nath says, "The state is number 1 in corruption, unemployment, atrocities against tribals and women. I am not giving this data, it has been published by the central government. This is the situation of our state… pic.twitter.com/AMDiFxS9YT — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) September 22, 2023

Kamal Nath claimed that every person in the state is either a witness to corruption or a victim of it. “This system of corruption has been made right from the Gram Panchayat to the Ministry. Give money and take work”, he said.

“Today, no one is ready to invest in the state. When I say come to Chhindwara they (investors) say we will go to Nagpur because there is no trust here,” he said, adding that he waived the loans of 75 lakh farmers during his 11 months of government in the state.

Congress will sweep upcoming state polls, says Aditya Thackeray

Meanwhile, addressing the program Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aditya Thackeray says that they have to end the pressure politics of BJP, out of the five states where elections are scheduled to be held in the coming days, Congress will win in four states.

“I ask Nath, what is the date of your oath ceremony? The people of Madhya Pradesh want to see you as CM. We have to end the pressure politics of BJP, out of the five states where elections will be held later this year, Congress is winning in four states,” he said.

Thackeray further said that the BJP government did not give provide even a single job. There was betrayal in Maharashtra last year. These people (BJP) send police, send ED, whatever happened in Maharashtra happened in Madhya Pradesh also.

Attacking the BJP-led central government over the Women’s Reservation Bill, Thackeray said, “Women’s Reservation Bill was passed but it is a false promise. We supported this bill but it cannot be implemented soon.” Once again the Congress government is going to be formed in MP, he added.

“This country is known by the names India, Bharat and Hindustan. These people (BJP) want to change the name. I want to ask, if Kamal Nath wins the election here, will the BJP change its lotus symbol,” Thackeray asked.

The state is scheduled to go for the Assembly polls later this year. Through the polls, the state will elect legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies.

(With ANI inputs)

