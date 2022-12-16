Baby Girl Born With Four Legs In Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior

Bhopal: A little baby girl was born in Madhya Pradesh with not 10 fingers in hand and 10 in legs, but with 10 fingers in hands and 20 in legs. Sounds unbelievable? Well, unbelievable things happen alm

Baby Girl Born With Four Legs In Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior (Representative image)

Bhopal: A little baby girl was born in Madhya Pradesh with not 10 fingers in hand and 10 in legs, but with 10 fingers in hands and 20 in legs. Sounds unbelievable? Well, unbelievable things happen almost everyday. A Woman in Gwalior gave birth to a girl with four legs.Aarti Kushwaha of Sikandar Kampoo locality gave birth to the baby at the Women and Child Pediatrics Department of Kamla Raja Hospital here on Wednesday. The newborn is healthy, doctors said.

After the birth, a team of doctors, along with the superintendent of the Jayarogya Hospital Group, Gwalior, examined the infant and said that she weighs 2.3kg.

A Rare Physical Deformity

Superintendent of Jayarogya Hospital Group Dr RKS Dhakad told ANI, “The infant has four legs at birth, she has physical deformity. Some foetuses become extra, which is called Ischiopagus in the language of medical science. When the embryo divides into two parts, the body develops at two places. The lower part, below the waist of this baby girl has developed with two extra legs, but those legs are inactive.”

“Right now the doctors of the Paediatric Department are checking whether there is any other deformity in any part of the body. After examination, if she is healthy, then those legs will be removed through surgery. So that she can live a normal life,” Dhakad said.

The Superintendent also said, “The baby girl is currently admitted in the Special Newborn Care Unit of the Pediatrics Department of Kamla Raja Hospital. The health condition of the infant is continuously being monitored. The doctors are talking about removing her extra legs by surgery.

(With ANI inputs)