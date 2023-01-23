Home

Madhya Pradesh

Man Axes Wife, 2 Children To Death; Buries Them At Home For Nearly 2 Months In Madhya Pradesh

Man Axes Wife, 2 Children To Death; Buries Them At Home For Nearly 2 Months In Madhya Pradesh

A man allegedly killed his wife and killed their two children and buried their bodies in his house in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam.

The man allegedly killed his wife and two children due to a family feud in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: A man allegedly killed his wife and killed their two children and buried their bodies in his house in Madhya Pradesh’s Ratlam. The man went on to live a normal life without arousing any suspicion and the bodies were found nearly two months after the crime, police said.

The incident came to light after some people realised the kin of the accused were missing. The man was questioned and he confessed to killing them. The bodies were dug up in the presence of doctors and forensic experts,” Ratlam Superintendent of Police Abhishek Tiwari was quoted as saying in a report by news agency PTI.

As per police, the man had help from an associated to bury the bodies. They both have now been arrested. The accused had used an axe to carry out the murders.

“The accused has said he carried out the killings with an axe due to a family feud. More details will come out after a probe. We will also take help of DNA tests to make sure the bodies are of the accused’s wife and two minor children,” the SP said.