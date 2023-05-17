Home

Madhya Pradesh

Man Carries Daughter’s Body on Bike in Bhopal As Hospital Denies Ambulance, Probe Ordered

Man Carries Daughter’s Body on Bike in Bhopal As Hospital Denies Ambulance, Probe Ordered

Laxman Singh, a resident of Kota village in Madhya Pradesh, said he had asked the hospital authorities for a vehicle but was told that vehicles are not available for places more than 15 km away.

Laxman Singh said he was about 20 km from his village when he was contacted by Shahdol Collector Vandana Vaidya who then ordered a vehicle to take his daughter's body to the village. Photo: Twitter

Bhopal: In a shocking incident, a man was forced to carry his 13-year-old daughter’s body on a bike after a government hospital in Madhya Pradesh’s Shahdol allegedly denied him an ambulance service.

Giving details, Laxman Singh, a resident of Kota village in Madhya Pradesh, said his daughter, Madhuri, died of sickle cell anemia on Monday night. He further added that he had asked the hospital authorities for a vehicle but was told that vehicles are not available for places more than 15 km away.

You may like to read

Watch Video Here:

MP | Shahdol लक्षमण सिंह गोंड (आदिवासी) की 13 साल की बेटी माधुरी की सिकल सेल बीमारी से मौत हो गई। एंबुलेंस मांगने पर अस्‍पताल में कहा: अनुमति 15 किमी त‍क की है 70 किमी के लिए अपना इंतज़ाम करो। प्राइवेट एंबुलेंस बजट में नहीं था तो लक्षमण बेटी का शव बाइक पर लेकर चल पड़े। 1/2 pic.twitter.com/aFDBp4DgLu — काश/if Kakvi (@KashifKakvi) May 16, 2023

Laxman Singh said he had asked for a hearse in the hospital but they said that it would not be available for more than 15 km and asked him to arrange it by himself. “Due to lack of money, we took the dead body of our daughter on a motorcycle,” he added.

However, Laxman Singh said he was about 20 km from his village when he was contacted by Shahdol Collector Vandana Vaidya who then ordered a vehicle to take his daughter’s body to the village.

After this, the vehicle arrived and Singh was able to take his daughter’s body home for her last rites. Later, Shahdol Collector provided the family with some financial assistance and ordered an inquiry into the incident.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Madhya Pradesh News on India.com.