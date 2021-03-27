Bhopal: Sometimes trivial domestic fights lead to inflicting severe injuries on family members. One such incident has happened in Betul district of Madhya Pradesh. In an incident of sheer brutality, a man chopped off his wife’s thumb and three of her fingers over a simple argument in the family. The incident has been reported from Chicholi village of Betul on Thursday morning. Also Read - Madhya Pradesh Imposes Sunday Lockdown in 5 More Cities | Check Latest Restrictions Here

According to police, the accused has been identified as Raju Vanshkar and was arrested soon after the incident. Giving further details, the police said the husband picked up frequent fights with his wife over domestic issues.

Infuriated over a trivial fight, the husband on Thursday morning attacked his wife with an axe while the woman was in deep sleep. Not only that, the husband severed his wife's thumb of one hand and three fingers on the other hand.

Profusely bleeding, the woman was brought to the Hamidia Hospital in Bhopal for treatment. However, the husband has been nabbed by the local police.

Prior to this, a similar crime was reported in Sagar district on March 22 when a man chopped off his wife’s hands and abandoned her in a jungle.

Reacting to the incident, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, took stock of the ongoing crime situation and said stringent laws will be made for such perpetrators.

In a tweet, Chouhan in Hindi said, “There have been three such unfortunate incidents in the last 15 days in the state, which have shocked me. The most heinous crime of cutting off the hands of three sisters by their husbands. If someone else attacks, it is a crime, but when it’s the husband, it is a murder of faith.”