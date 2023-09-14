Home

Madhya Pradesh

Man Held With ISIS Flag In MP’s Ratlam, Handed Over To NIA For Further Probe

Rahul Sen was arrested for alleged links with ISIS terror group from Khajuri Deora area and later handed over to sleuths of NIA Ranchi unit.

New Delhi: A young man with alleged links to the Islamic State was arrested in Madhya Pradesh’s Ratlam with the infamous black flag of the global terror group on Thursday and later handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for further investigation.

A senior police official said the accused, identified as 23-year-old Rahul Sen, was arrested from Khajuri Deora area in the morning and later handed over to sleuths of NIA Ranchi unit.

“The NIA, Ranchi, which arrested one Faizan Ansari in connection with unlawful activities, had found he was connected with Sen via social media. The NIA team contacted us and a joint team of the NIA, Anti Terrorist Squad and local police held Sen,” Ratlam Superintendent of Police Rahul Kumar Lodha told reporters, according to news agency PTI.

The officer said that Sen was handed over to the NIA and later taken to Jharkhand on remand.

“Sen was handed over to NIA, Ranchi, which has taken him to Jharkhand on transit remand. Apart from the ISIS flag, a SIM card and a knife were recovered from Sen,” Lodha added.

Pertinently, Faizan Ansari, who was arrested for allegedly being in touch with ISIS terrorists he contacted on the dark web, gave up several pieces of digital evidence while in NIA custody, an official said.

The official said that it was revealed during initial investigation that Ansari was training youth in Lohardaga to spread terror and brainwashing them in a bid to recruit them in ISIS.

It was also found during investigation that Sen was in contact with Faizan via social media and had become radicalized, he said.

Further investigation is underway, he adeed.

(With PTI inputs)

