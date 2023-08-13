Home

Man Killed, 4 Others Injured In Attack By Swarm Of Bees In Madhya Pradesh Village

A senior police official said the men accidentally disturbed beehive causing a swarm of bees to attack them in which one person was killed.

Representational Image (Pixabay)

Dhar: In a bizarre incident, man died while four others were injured when they were attacked by a swarm of honey bees in a village of Dhar district in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday evening, According to the police, the incident happened in Kherwa village, 70 km from district headquarters in Dhar when the victims were returning from a funeral last evening.

Giving details, a senior police official said the men accidentally disturbed beehive causing a swarm of bees to attack them. Bag police station in-charge Kailash Chouhan told news agency PTI that a person died on Saturday, following which his funeral was held at Muktidham outside the village.

“When the villagers were returning after performing the last rites of the deceased, a swarm of bees attacked them,” he said, adding that the men received multiple stings on the face and other parts of the body.

The deceased was identified as Bondar Singh, who, according to reports, died on the spot due to bee stings, while four other villagers sustained injuries, the official said.

The injured persons were undergoing treatment at a hospital in Barwani, he said.

10 of family injured in bee attack

A similar incident was reported earlier this year in April when 10 members of a family sustained injuries in an attack by a swarm of bees near the Sinhagad Fort in Maharashtra’s Pune district. According to an official of the Pune Zilla Parishad, the family was visiting Bhavani Mata Temple in Sambrewadi area near Sinhagad Fort when they were attacked by bees.

“The incident took place around 6 pm. Information suggests that some of them fell unconscious after being stung by multiple bees. We were informed about the incident around 8 pm,” Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Ayush Prasad had said at the time.

Prasad said that 10 members of the family were injured in the attack and were rushed to the Shreyas Hospital at Sinhagad Road for medical attention.

(With PTI inputs)

