Home

Madhya Pradesh

Man Threatens To Cut Girl Into 35 Pieces For Declining His Marriage Proposal In Indore, Arrested

Man Threatens To Cut Girl Into 35 Pieces For Declining His Marriage Proposal In Indore, Arrested

Indore Crime News Today: Giving details, police said the accused forcefully tried to make physical relations with the victim and also threatened to cut her into pieces if she doesn't marry him.

The accused has been arrested under sections 323, 376 (2) (n), 454 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Indore: In a shocking incident, a man from Madhya Pradesh’s Indore on Wednesday threatened to cut a Muslim girl into 35 pieces for rejecting his marriage proposal. Identified as Shubham Kumar, the accused was arrested by police after the victim lodged a police complaint.

Cops from Banganga police station have booked the accused under sections 323, 376 (2) (n), 454 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Giving details, police said the accused forcefully tried to make physical relations with the victim and also threatened to cut her into pieces if she doesn’t marry him.

Police further added that the accused for the past few days started threatening the victim, forcing her to build physical relations with him.

After the situation went out of control, the victim filed a complaint and an FIR was registered against the accused.

Giving more information, Rajesh Raghuvanshi, Additional DCP, Indore, said they have arrested the accused and he is being interrogated. Further investigation into the matter is underway, the Additional DCP added.

Notably, the incident comes days after Shraddha Walkar was allegedly killed in Delhi and her body was cut into pieces by her lover – Aftab.