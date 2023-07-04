Home

Madhya Pradesh

Man Urinates On Tribal Worker in Madhya Pradesh’s Sidhi, CM Chouhan Orders Action After Video Goes Viral

In the video, a person, who is said to be from Beba tribal was seen sitting on a footpath, while the other man was seen urinating over him.

The video on social media also drew sharp criticism from the opposition leaders in Madhya Pradesh.

Bhopal: In a disturbing and equally shameful incident, a man was seen urinating on a tribal worker’s face in a viral video on Tuesday. The incident was reported in Madhya Pradesh’s Sidhi district. The shocking incident came to limelight after a video of the matter surfaced on social media.

In the video, a person, who is said to be from Beba tribal was seen sitting on a footpath, while the other man, identified as Pravesh Shukla, was seen urinating over him.

Video Of the Incident:

Caste Hindu Pravesh Shukla pissed on Tribal youth. This incident happened in Madhya Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/68Re6CvsEz — The Dalit Voice (@ambedkariteIND) July 4, 2023

Reacting to the development, Madhya Pradesh Congress spokesperson Abbas Hafeez slammed the BJP and said that Pravesh Shukla is the representative of BJP MLA Kedarnath Shukla, who is a senior BJP leader and two-time MLA from Sidhi.

“I have nothing to do with Pravesh Shukla, he is not my representative. I don’t know him,” MLA Kedarnath Shukla told IANS.

Soon after the video went viral, MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took cognizance of the video and called for the National Security Act (NSA) to be slapped against the accused.

The chief minister also stated that the culprit should not be spared and NSA will also be imposed on him.

Taking to Twitter, he said, “A viral video of Sidhi district has come to my notice… I have instructed the administration to arrest the culprit and take strict action and also impose NSA.”

In the meantime, a case has been registered under sections 294,504 IPC and SC/ST Act against one Pravesh Shukla. National Security Act is also being invoked against the alleged accused.

#WATCH | Action will be taken after ascertaining the facts about the video. It needs to be ascertained if a Dalit (man) was involved in the incident: Priya Singh, Deputy SP, Sidhi, on a viral video showing a man urinating on another man#MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/FI2IbsOejt — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) July 4, 2023

Meanwhile, the video on social media also drew sharp criticism from the opposition leaders in Madhya Pradesh.

Kamal Nath said, “There is no place for such a heinous and fallen act a civilized society.” He went on to say that atrocities against tribals in Madhya Pradesh should come to an end.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

