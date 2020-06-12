New Delhi: In view of alarming rise in the number of coronavirus cases, the Madhya Pradesh government has decided to close the markets in the state capital on Saturdays and Sundays. Also Read - Lockdown in Gurugram: Residents to Face Shortage of Maids After Rapid Surge in COVID-19 Cases

Health Minister Narottam Mishra told reporters on Thursday night that Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had directed the officials to focus on Bhopal as the pandemic situation in other parts was under control. It was decided that markets in Bhopal will remain open only for five days, Mishra said.

After the lockdown was eased, the shops and markets outside containment zones were allowed to open.

The number of coronavirus cases in Bhopal reached 2,012 on Thursday with 85 new patients.